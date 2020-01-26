-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers nearly cards an albatross at No. 13 at FarmersIn the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers hits his 216-yard approach inside 2 feet of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 7th at 9 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Rodgers had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Rodgers hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
