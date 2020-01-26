  • Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers hits his 216-yard approach inside 2 feet of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Patrick Rodgers nearly cards an albatross at No. 13 at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers hits his 216-yard approach inside 2 feet of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.