-
-
Cameron Smith shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith sticks approach to set up birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Smith lands his 91-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Smith had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Smith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to even for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.