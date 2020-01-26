In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Hoge's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Hoge hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoge's 72 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

At the 570-yard par-5 18th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to 4 under for the round.