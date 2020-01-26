Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler hit his tee shot 297 yards to the fairway bunker on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 2 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

Hossler hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.