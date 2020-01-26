-
Patrick Reed putts well in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed gets up-and-down from bunker at FarmersIn the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 6th at 10 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Tom Hoge are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the par-5 sixth, Patrick Reed chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Reed went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
