Sebastian Cappelen shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastian Cappelen uses nice approach to set up birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen lands his 90-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Cappelen's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Cappelen's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Cappelen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Cappelen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Cappelen hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
