In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Cappelen's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Cappelen's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Cappelen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cappelen to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Cappelen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Cappelen hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.