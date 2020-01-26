Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett tee shot went 150 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, Bramlett missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.