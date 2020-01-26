-
Grayson Murray shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Grayson Murray hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Murray chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Murray's tee shot went 132 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Murray chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
