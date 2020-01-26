In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, John Huh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Huh's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 13th, Huh hit his 94 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Huh's 191 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Huh hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Huh to even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Huh had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Huh hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Huh at 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Huh hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.