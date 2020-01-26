Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 71st at 3 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed and Tom Hoge are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, English chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, English had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, English missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left English to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, English's 167 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 over for the round.

English missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved English to 3 over for the round.