Joel Dahmen shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
Highlights
Joel Dahmen rolls in 19-footer for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Joel Dahmen sinks a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Dahmen's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.
