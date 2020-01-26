-
Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jordan Spieth chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Harry Higgs, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Spieth chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
