In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. An finished his round tied for 68th at 1 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Byeong Hun An hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, An hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

An's tee shot went 294 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, An chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 17th, An went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, An's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, An chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.