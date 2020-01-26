-
-
Harry Higgs shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Harry Higgs reaches in two to set up birdie at FarmersIn the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Higgs lands his 242-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Harry Higgs hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 9th at 9 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, Higgs suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at even for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.