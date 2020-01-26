-
Zack Sucher finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Zack Sucher hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under Marc Leishman is in 1st at 13 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under, and Brandt Snedeker, Harry Higgs, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Sucher got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Sucher to 2 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Sucher hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Sucher to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to even-par for the round.
