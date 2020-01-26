Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Harry Higgs, Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On his tee stroke on the 451-yard par-4 first, Tringale went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tringale hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Tringale's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 56 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Tringale hit his 213 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.