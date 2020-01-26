Chris Baker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 75th at 4 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Baker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Baker at 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Baker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Baker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 3 over for the round.

Baker got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Baker hit his 82 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baker to 3 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Baker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Baker to 5 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Baker's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.