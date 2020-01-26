-
Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Keegan Bradley one-hops it in for eagle at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Keegan Bradley lands his 164-yard approach on the green and one-hops it in for eagle at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 18th at 7 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bradley had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 2 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Bradley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.
