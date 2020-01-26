In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under Marc Leishman is in 1st at 13 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under, and Brandt Snedeker, Harry Higgs, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Knox's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knox had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.