Mark Anderson shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Anderson chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Mark Anderson chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mark Anderson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Anderson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
Anderson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Anderson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Anderson to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Anderson's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Anderson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Anderson hit his 224 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Anderson to 2 over for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 3 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
