In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mark Anderson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Anderson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

Anderson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Anderson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Anderson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Anderson's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.

Anderson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Anderson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Anderson hit his 224 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Anderson to 2 over for the round.

Anderson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.