In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Matsuyama's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Matsuyama at 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.