Rhein Gibson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 68th at 2 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Gibson's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gibson hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Gibson to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gibson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Gibson to 4 over for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Gibson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 4 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Gibson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gibson hit an approach shot from 169 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 4 over for the round.