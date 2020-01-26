In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Tway hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Tway's 168 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 451-yard par-4 first, Tway went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Tway had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tway chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Tway chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.