Xinjun Zhang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Zhang had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Zhang to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Zhang hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Zhang's 132 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Zhang's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to even for the round.