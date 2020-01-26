In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Kokrak hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Kokrak hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kokrak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kokrak to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kokrak's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.