January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Stallings hit his 228 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
