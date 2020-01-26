Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 73rd at 4 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli's his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Frittelli at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Frittelli's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Frittelli went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.