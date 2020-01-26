-
Tony Finau shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
Highlights
Tony Finau drains 14-footer for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau sinks a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 6th at 10 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 12 under.
On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 second, Finau went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Finau hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, Finau suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 1 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
