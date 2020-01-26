  • Jamie Lovemark shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jamie Lovemark rolls in a breaking 18-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jamie Lovemark sinks breaking putt for birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jamie Lovemark rolls in a breaking 18-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 17th hole.