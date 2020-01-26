-
Jamie Lovemark shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jamie Lovemark sinks breaking putt for birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jamie Lovemark rolls in a breaking 18-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Lovemark got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Lovemark tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lovemark to 2 over for the round.
