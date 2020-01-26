In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Billy Horschel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 68th at 1 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker, Jon Rahm, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Horschel got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Horschel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Horschel's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Horschel's tee shot went 129 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Horschel stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.