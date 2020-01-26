In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Brehm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed and Tom Hoge are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Brehm hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 18th. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to even for the round.

Brehm's tee shot went 297 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brehm hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.