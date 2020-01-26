In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rory McIlroy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Brandt Snedeker; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 14 under.

On his tee stroke on the 451-yard par-4 first, McIlroy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McIlroy's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 1 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.