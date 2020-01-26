Jason Day hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Day had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Day hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Day's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Day missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Day to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.