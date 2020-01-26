  • Sung Kang shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sung Kang reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang reaches in two to set up birdie at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sung Kang reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.