Sung Kang shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
Highlights
Sung Kang reaches in two to set up birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sung Kang reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sung Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Kang got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.
