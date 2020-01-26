-
Martin Laird shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird's tee shot to 10 feet leads to birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird hits his 210-yard tee shot to 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Laird's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
