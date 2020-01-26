-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker nearly cards albatross at No. 13 at FarmersIn the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker sticks his 229-yard second shot inside 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-5 13th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 2nd at 12 under with Jon Rahm; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; and Rory McIlroy and Tom Hoge are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Snedeker's 164 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Snedeker at 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Snedeker hit his 80 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
