In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Streelman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman's tee shot went 278 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 205 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Streelman's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.