In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, J.B. Holmes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Holmes's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Holmes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Holmes hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Holmes went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Holmes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Holmes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.