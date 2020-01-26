  • J.B. Holmes shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, J.B. Holmes rolls in a 48-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    J.B. Holmes sinks long birdie putt at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, J.B. Holmes rolls in a 48-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.