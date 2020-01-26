Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 34th at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Patrick Reed and Tom Hoge are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, List hit his 222 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, List hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, List hit an approach shot from 236 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, List had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, List missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left List to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.