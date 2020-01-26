-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas opens with birdie at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 32nd at 5 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Harry Higgs, Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Vegas hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Vegas's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Vegas had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Vegas's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
