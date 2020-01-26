  • Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas opens with birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Torrey Pines North Course par-5 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.