Marc Leishman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 13 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Leishman stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Leishman missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 7 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 7 under for the round.