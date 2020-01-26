  • Marc Leishman shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman hits his 173-yard tee shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman uses tight tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers

