In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 73rd at 4 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Jones's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 second, Jones went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Jones hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jones hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Jones got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 4 over for the round.