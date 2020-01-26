Lucas Glover hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Harry Higgs, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Glover hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Glover hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Glover hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 250 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.