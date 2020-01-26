Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his round tied for 6th at 10 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Bubba Watson had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Watson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Watson's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Watson hit his tee shot 303 yards to the fairway bunker on the 505-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Watson's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Watson's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.