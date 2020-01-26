In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under Marc Leishman is in 1st at 13 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under, and Brandt Snedeker, Harry Higgs, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Dufner's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 13th, Dufner hit his 91 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Dufner hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.