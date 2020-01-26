-
Jimmy Walker finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jimmy Walker chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the third round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 29th at 5 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 12 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Rory McIlroy, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Walker hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Walker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Walker hit his 72 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
