Bill Haas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 74th at 4 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge is in 3rd at 11 under.

Haas his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Haas hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

At the 570-yard par-5 18th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Haas to 1 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Haas's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.