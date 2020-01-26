-
Pat Perez shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez chips in for birdie at FarmersIn the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Pat Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Harry Higgs, Brandt Snedeker, Tom Hoge, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Perez hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Perez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
