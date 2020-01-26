Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Palmer's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Palmer went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 over for the round.