In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 63rd at even par; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 14 under; Rory McIlroy and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Baddeley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Baddeley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Baddeley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Baddeley to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Baddeley to 4 over for the round.